Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT

Carlos Alcaraz after the Wimbledon finals expressed his desire to 'sit at the same table' as the big 3

  Web Desk
  July 21, 2024
The Wimbledon winner, Carlos Alcaraz, has revealed the name of his tennis GOAT (greatest of all time) among the big three: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

According to Geo Super, the Spanish tennis star, despite defeating Djokovic in two Grand Slam finals, believes that he is the greatest tennis player of all time.

Four Grand Slam titles winner in an interview with the ATP Tour was asked which tennis player is the GOAT to which he replied, “As far as numbers go, it’s Novak Djokovic without a doubt. The other two: Federer and Rafael. For me, they’re tops.”

He further added, “I just want to keep enjoying my moment, just to keep dreaming... I’m really happy with the work that I’m doing with my team. I’m really proud of myself, all the things that I’m doing well. I’m really proud of the people around my team.

The 21-year-old asserted, “Everything we have done already has been unbelievable, an amazing journey so far. As I said, I really want to keep going, to keep improving, to keep growing up, try to keep winning. That’s all that matters to me right now.

Alcaraz expressed, “It doesn’t matter if I already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21. I really want to keep going. I will try to keep winning and end my career with a lot of them.”

To note, Alcaraz successfully defended his Wimbledon title after defeating Djokovic in the finals on July 14, a few weeks after winning the French Open 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of ‘happy days’ with Georgina Rodriguez
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Mark Wood sets new milestone in Test cricket against West Indies
Mohammed Shami speaks out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza
Neymar welcomes third child after 9 months of his second kid with Bruna Biancardi
CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile
Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka
England sets record for ‘fastest’ 50 in Test cricket against West Indies
Rafael Nadal hints about making highly anticipated return to US Open
Cavan Sullivan makes history with MLS debut at 14
Real Madrid revealed Kylian Mbappe's shirt number