Nick Jonas reveals why he ended his concert early 

Nick Jonas revealed the reason behind his concert's early end, citing severe thunderstorms threatening fan safety.
The Jonas Brothers including Nick, Joe and Kevin performed in Colorado Springs on July 20, when they were compelled to end their concert early as severe thunderstorms approached.
Expressing his disappointment, the Jumanji star shared that emphasizing the importance of prioritizing everyone's well-being amid the unexpected weather conditions.
He wrote on his Instagram story, “Wanted to play more tonight but thunderstorms are coming in quick and we were asked to finish. Stay safe fam!”
In the next story, Nick reshared the post of RNC Entertainment that read, “Due to the inclement weather, we had to make the difficult decision to end the show and protect the patrons, as well as artists. Please get home safe.”
On their announcement, the fans flooded the comment section to share their remarks.
One noted, “I have no words. Such a huge waste of money down the drain for a partial set.”
Another commented, “That's sad! But it would have been nice if they had scheduled it more effectively and had them get on stage sooner!”
To note, the Jonas Brothers are currently on a global tour, titled Five Albums. One night.
The World Tour was organised to promote their most recent album, The Album, which was released in May of last year.