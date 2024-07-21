Royal

Kate Middleton’s annual ritual for Prince George expected today

Kate Middleton might make Prince George’s night special

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024


Kate Middleton’s oldest son, Prince George, will be celebrating his 11th birthday tomorrow, and it’s expected that a very special traditions of hers shall continue.

As children have seen the Princess of Wales go through a harsh cancer treatment this year, she will possibly make their big days as special as they can be.

As reported by Mirror, Kate Middleton once revealed of indulging into a sweet little tradition before birthdays that require her to stay up late.

When all of her kids are fast asleep, she tiptoes into the kitchen and whips up a cake!

Speaking to baking expert Marry Berry at a special BBC interview named A Berry Royal Christmas, the Princess of Wales said, “I love making the cake.”

“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it,” she expressed.

Even now, royal fans are expecting that when Prince George settles into his bed tonight, Kate Middleton will be pulled by her passion for baking.

Later in the evening, a photo of her eldest child is expected to come out.

Anne Hathaway, son's sweet gesture at Taylor Swift show leaves fans in awe

Anne Hathaway, son's sweet gesture at Taylor Swift show leaves fans in awe
Nick Jonas reveals why he ended his concert early

Nick Jonas reveals why he ended his concert early
'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl

'Mirzapur' star Ali Fazal, wife Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their newborn babygirl
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Royal News

Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Princess Kalina shoots down criticism on her muscular transformation
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Princess Anne seemingly breaks King Charles' royal order
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Princess Kate, Prince William seek new staff member with unique skills
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
King Charles hosts 46 Euorpean leaders at Blenheim Palace reception
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury
Nicole Kidman recalls rehearsing steamy scene with Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’
King Charles' desperation over Harry after Queen's death laid bare