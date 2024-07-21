Kate Middleton’s annual ritual for Prince George expected today

Kate Middleton’s oldest son, Prince George, will be celebrating his 11th birthday tomorrow, and it’s expected that a very special traditions of hers shall continue.
As children have seen the Princess of Wales go through a harsh cancer treatment this year, she will possibly make their big days as special as they can be.
As reported by Mirror, Kate Middleton once revealed of indulging into a sweet little tradition before birthdays that require her to stay up late.
When all of her kids are fast asleep, she tiptoes into the kitchen and whips up a cake!
Speaking to baking expert Marry Berry at a special BBC interview named A Berry Royal Christmas, the Princess of Wales said, “I love making the cake.”
“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it,” she expressed.
Even now, royal fans are expecting that when Prince George settles into his bed tonight, Kate Middleton will be pulled by her passion for baking.
Later in the evening, a photo of her eldest child is expected to come out.