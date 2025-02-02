Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity 

Princess Kate Middleton made a major announcement about her charity foundation, Centre for Early Childhood.
Taking to Instagram, the Royal Foundation shared a delightful update on February 2nd, Sunday, about the framework that aims to improve awareness and knowledge among the society.
In the joint post, the Princess of Wales' management stated, "Today, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is delighted to publish The Shaping Us Framework. The framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood, and are important throughout our lives."
"It aims to improve awareness of and knowledge about these skills to inform action which can create a happier, healthier society," they continued.
They further described the significance of social and emotional skills, noting, "Social and emotional skills shape who we are, how we manage our emotions and thoughts, and how we communicate with and relate to others."
The Royal Foundation also urged its followers to visit its website for the additional details of the introduced framework.
For those unaware, Kate Middleton founded The Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which is a part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Royal Foundation.
They have been working to spread awareness of the extraordinary impact of early childhood in order to transform society for generations to come.