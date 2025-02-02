Royal

Princess Tatiana thanks mother for support amidst Prince Nikolaos upcoming remarriage

Princess Tatiana of Greece's ex-husband, Prince Nikolaos, is due to remarry on February 7

Princess Tatiana of Greece has expressed her gratitude to her mother, Marie, for her support during a challenging time amid ex-husband Prince Nikolaos second marriage.

To move on from her heartbreaking divorce, the princess has recently moved to a new home on the southern outskirts of Athens, as per Hola!

Tatiana took to her Instagram stories to extend her thanks to mother for helping her move from her old home so "speedily".

"Thank you to the most amazing mamasita for helping me move in less than 48 hours. U R unreal! Finishing with my favourite: filling up the kitchen with local produce from the Friday Manaviko – pure happiness and love. Te adoro! Gracias,” she wrote along a photo of herself with Marie.

In the snap, the mother-daughter duo looked so similar, with Tatiana rocking her stunning blonde hair in a bun, while Marie wore her hair down.

The Princess’ move comes shortly before her ex-husband, Prince Nikolaos, is due to remarry on February 7.

Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos announced their divorce last year, after 14 years of marriage. 

