Amanda Holden's teen daughter hospitalized for severe illness

  July 21, 2024
Amanda Holden’s 18-year-old daughter, Lexi Hughes, was recently hurried to a hospital after having contracted the life-threatening E. coli disease.

The child complained of “stomach cramps as well as bloating,” and subsequently became the 113th person in America to have contracted this illness.

Although Amanda Holden didn’t reveal when the emergency scare occurred, Metro UK believes that it might have happened in June.

This is because the UK Health Security Agency reported on June 27 that one person had been hospitalized from E. coli whereas another had died.

Speaking to The Sun, the Britain’s Got Talent judge expressed how it was so terrifying to know that her kid had caught the bacterial infection and was exposed to a risk of contracting sepsis.

Things were further worrisome as Lexi Hughes was sitting for her A-Level exams at the same time, but instead of prepping, she was rolling around in bed with chronic bowel pain and a high fever.

Amanda Holden said, “I was driving back home one day when the doctor called and said: ‘I don’t want to alarm you, but Lexi’s bloods and everything else are through the roof.”

She quickly thought of pulling out of Britain’s Got Talent for her daughter, although it didn’t get to that point because the teenager started recovering.

