Royal

King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step

Keir Starmer's key move leaves King Charles uncomfortable

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024


King Charles was reportedly left feeling "uncomfortable" after a significant move by UK new prime minister Keir Starmer, which some royal insiders believe has placed him in "dangerous water.”

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, who spoke with GB News, the Prime Minister's action left the King "uncomfortable" and may have caused a gap between them.

Starmer has promised, to abolish hereditary peers in the House of Lords by requiring all members 80 years of age and older to resign.

She shared, "Charles did the opening of Parliament, and he had to read out what the Prime Minister was saying for him.”

The biographer added, “The Prime minister doesn't want hereditary peers, and King Charles didn't like that, he felt very uncomfortable at that."

Levin disclosed that Starmer "was against the Royal Family for a very long time" in reference to his prior positions on the Royal Family before taking office as Prime Minister of Britain.

She continued, "We could be in dangerous water here - or on the other hand, it could be something that passes away.”

"But it would be very interesting that that's the first thing that the Prime Minister has done in changing the House of Lords," Levin said.

Host Nana Akua warned, “Obviously King Charles being a monarch is a hereditary thing, so if you're getting rid of things that are hereditary, it's not really the right ethos for the country.”

Levin agreed, saying the move “is very concerning. They seem in a terrible rush at the moment.”

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans
King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step

King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step
Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update

Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Royal News

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Prince Philip named in sex scandal with Christine Keeler
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Kate Middleton’s annual ritual for Prince George expected today
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Princess Kalina shoots down criticism on her muscular transformation
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Princess Anne seemingly breaks King Charles' royal order
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Princess Kate, Prince William seek new staff member with unique skills
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury