King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step

King Charles was reportedly left feeling "uncomfortable" after a significant move by UK new prime minister Keir Starmer, which some royal insiders believe has placed him in "dangerous water.”
According to royal biographer Angela Levin, who spoke with GB News, the Prime Minister's action left the King "uncomfortable" and may have caused a gap between them.
Starmer has promised, to abolish hereditary peers in the House of Lords by requiring all members 80 years of age and older to resign.
She shared, "Charles did the opening of Parliament, and he had to read out what the Prime Minister was saying for him.”
The biographer added, “The Prime minister doesn't want hereditary peers, and King Charles didn't like that, he felt very uncomfortable at that."
Levin disclosed that Starmer "was against the Royal Family for a very long time" in reference to his prior positions on the Royal Family before taking office as Prime Minister of Britain.
She continued, "We could be in dangerous water here - or on the other hand, it could be something that passes away.”
"But it would be very interesting that that's the first thing that the Prime Minister has done in changing the House of Lords," Levin said.
Host Nana Akua warned, “Obviously King Charles being a monarch is a hereditary thing, so if you're getting rid of things that are hereditary, it's not really the right ethos for the country.”
Levin agreed, saying the move “is very concerning. They seem in a terrible rush at the moment.”