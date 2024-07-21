Katie Price suddenly engaged to JJ Slater?

Katie Price has winked at a confidential engagement with Married at First Sight star JJ Slater.
She stirred a lot of speculation regarding her relationship status with a new Instagram post by hinting that the proposal question has been popped recently.
The social media personality is dating JJ Slater since January 2024, after the two grew closer last year, as per The Sun.
They only took a month to go official online following being spotted hanging out together during a date night in Essex.
Now, Katie Price is seemingly ready to take it to the next level as she reposted a funny video from an official account dedicated to her podcast, which is ran alongside sister Sophie Price.
In the clip, a character called Tom from a previously aired TV show named Tiny Tots is giving a reaction.
Using his trademark high voice, he said, “I’ll just have one more go, alright?”
“And this time, I think I'm going to be able to do it. I do yeah, I just got a feeling,” Tom self-convincingly added.
At the top of this footage was the caption “When someone proposes to Katie Price,” making it a hilarious meme as well as a hint at her possible engagement looming around.