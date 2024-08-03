Sports

Chinese badminton player gets proposed by teammate after historic Olympic win

Chinese badminton star scores Olympic gold and a wedding proposal

  • August 03, 2024


From rackets to vows, here’s how Chinese Olympian Huang Ya Qiong won gold on and off court at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

On August 2, Huang and her doubles partner Zheng Siwei won the gold in badminton mixed doubles against South Korean team.

After the medal ceremony, her partner and men’s doubles player Liu Yuchen made her win unforgettable by surprising her with a bouquet of flowers.

Liu then got down on one knee and proposed to her in front of the audience.

According to the official Olympics website, the badminton player said she “cannot describe the feeling I have because I am happy, happy, happy.”

“I was surprised by the engagement ring. I’ve been focusing on training to become an Olympic champion. I never expected it,” she continued and added that she hadn’t thought about how we will celebrate.”

She also told the Associated Press, “For me, the proposal is very surprising because I have been preparing for the game. Today I am an Olympic champion and I got proposed (to), so that’s something I didn’t expect.”

Shortly after the proposal video got viral, netizens started flooding the social media to show their support.

