Jordan Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa embrace parenthood with first baby

Jordan Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcome their firstborn

  August 03, 2024


Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan, who exchanged the wedding vows in June 2023, have welcomed their firstborn together.

The Royal couple shared the happy news on their social media on Friday night.

They wrote, "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

The Queen of Jordan Rania Al Abdullah congratulated the couple and expressed her joy of becoming a grandmother.

She wrote, "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

On the other hand, King of Jordan Abdullah II praised God on the birth of his first granddaughter.

He penned on X (formally known as Twitter), "Praise be to God who gave us our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather."

