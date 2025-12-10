Blake Lively kicks off new career venture after Justin Baldoni trial postponed

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s high-profile sexual harassment case trial has been postponed for two months

Blake Lively has begun her new career venture after the latest development in her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl starlet took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 9, to give a delightful update about her luxurious haircare brand, Blake Brown's, new business venture.

Ringing in the holiday season, the mother of four posted an exciting clip on her story right from West Village, a charming neighborhood in New York City.

In the update, she offered glimpses from the visually appealing pop-up store she set up with Stoney Clover - a luxury lifestyle and accessories brand founded by sisters Kendall Glazer & Libby Glazer.

Notably, in late 2025, the A Simple Favor actress teamed up with Stoney Clover to mark a special collaboration and host a holiday-themed event featuring both brands.

"@stoneyclover West Village NYC right now is my actual dream come true. December 9, 2025. @blakebrownbeauty," she captioned.

For the special day, Blake Lively slipped into a gorgeous maroon dress featuring a deep neck.

She paired the striking ensemble with a beautiful necklace adorned with green gemstones and served glam in a dewy makeup look.

This update came just a few hours after Judge Lewis J. Liman postponed Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's sexual harassment case trial to May 18.

He explained that he has two criminal trials and "as important as this case is … criminal trials take precedent."

The Lively-Baldoni trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

