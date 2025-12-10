Entertainment
Ana de Armas breaks social media silence amid Lewis Hamilton dating buzz

Ana de Armas has broken her social media silence, posting for the first time amid swirling rumors that she is dating Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Taking to Instagram account, the Ballerina star dropped a first post after raising “power couple” rumours with the Formula 1 driver, sharing her delight after visiting Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, praising hospitality of everyone she met while attending the Red Sea Film Festival.

Sharing the glimpses of her trip, Ana de Armas penned the caption, “I was invited to @redseafilm in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and I had the pleasure of spending some time learning about this incredible city.”

She further noted, “Every single person I met was welcoming, warm and they wanted me to see and experience their home in a very special way. I’m so happy I got to meet every single one of them. Until next time, thank you.”

To note, on Sunday, Ana de Armas and Lewis Hamilton fueled “power couple” rumors with a cozy outing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the Ghosted actress toured the Ferrari paddock with the British driver.

In photos from the event, the pair shared affectionate moments, including one where Lewis gently brushed Ana’s arm while smiling at her.

Notably, Ana de Armas’ recent outing came on the heels of her reported split from Tom Cruise.

