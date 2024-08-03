Adele nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction due to torrential downpour

Adele had to stop a concert after she nearly suffered from wardrobe malfunction due to heavy rainfall.
The American singer was performing in Germany on Friday, when she had to pause to fix her attire.
Adele donned a deep blue dress with a long train.
After the heavy storm, the trail on her dress became heavy as it soaked the water from stage, making it impossible to wear.
"Sadly I have to take this gorgeous train off because it is wet and heavy," Adele called her dancers for help, "Girls, can you help me?"
The Hello crooner told audience, "I got a weather update and it said it wasn't gonna be raining in time for the show, so I thought, 'Let me wear this dress with this enormous train on it' like a right (expletive).' I was underneath the stage back there."
She joked, "I can hear you all by the way. You lot in the corner over here on this side, you're a real vibe but then you had me shook cos one of you was like 'We can see you under there; and I'm standing in my underwear!'"
Later on, Adele stared another song.