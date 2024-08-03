Jordan Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa revealed name of firstborn

Jordan Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa finally shared the name of their firstborn.
The Royal couple decided to name their baby girl Princess Iman bint Hussein.
Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcome their daughter on Friday night.
They made the announcement on Instagram, writing, "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."
The Queen of Jordan Rania Al Abdullah also expressed her happiness through an emotional message for the new parents.
She penned, "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."
For the unversed, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa exchanged the wedding vows in June 2023.
King of Jordan Abdullah II praised God on the birth of his first granddaughter.
He prayed for good health for Princess Iman and welcomed her in the royal family.
We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather."