King Charles ‘warns’ royals of wishing Meghan Markle on birthday

King Charles has made a tradition out of celebrating royal relatives’ birthdays on social media, but Meghan Markle is simply “not worth it” for him.
The Duchess of Sussex will mark her 43rd birthday tomorrow, on August 4, but there’s no sight of a public statement from Your Majesty honoring her.
Even last year, no one from the royals extended wishes toward Prince Harry’s dear wife despite having shared moments of joy and laughter together before the couple’s shift to America.
This is a stark change observed in King Charles’ family, and according to Mirror, it seems like he has warned the entire family not to offer any greetings to his younger son and his spouse.
Back in 2022, Your Majesty’s former Clarence House accounts regularly issued birthday wishes for Meghan Markle and her husband.
Prince William and Kate Middleton followed suit, but now have pulled out of this practice after seeing the Monarch snubbing them first.
Royal expert Tessa told OK! Magazine, “I just think that they probably felt it looked a bit fake, given the whole world knows they're not really speaking much.”
“It would have looked disingenuous and insincere,” she measured.