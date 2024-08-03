Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’

Olympic swimmers’ might have their record-breaking swimming dreams shattered as 3-time Olympic Medalist Gary Hall Sr. alerted!
Although Team USA has claimed 21 swimming medals, yet no American swimmer has broken any world record even after the initial seven days of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Gary Hall Sr., who is a three-time Olympic medalist, shared his stance on the concern while giving an interview to PEOPLE.
“The reason is simple—the pool is not deep enough," the athlete declared plainly.
He explained, “The pool at La Défense Arena was "constructed at a depth of seven feet (2.16 meters), which is simply not deep enough to see the fastest swims possible.”
Hall further noted that in a shallower pool, waves and vortices generated by the powerful strokes of the swimmers get absorbed in lane lines, overflow into the gutters, or “reflect off the bottom of the pool,” creating turbulence that slows swimmers down.
According to the former competitive swimmer, the difference of 2 feet, nine versus seven, has a “significant” impact on the swimmers.
“Why the Paris organizers did not add two more feet of depth to their Olympic pool, I have no idea,” said Gary Hall Sr.
The 2024 Summer Olympics are taking place from July 24 to August 11, 2024, in Paris, France.