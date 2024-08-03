Princess Beatrice’s stepson leaves country with biological mother

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Christopher Woolfe, has left the United Kingdom with his biological mum, Dara Huang.
According to Hello Magazine, he headed to America for making the most out of his yearly break from school.
Nicknamed affectionately as Woolfie, the eight-year-old was seen having a gala with his American architect mother in a post uploading by her on Instagram.
The duo was seen holidaying in Wisconsin, where they went out for exploring the Oconomowoc area together while lapping up sunshine on the way.
Dara Huang shared a string photos, inquiring, “Country livin’ having a great American summer. What are you doing this summer?”
In the very first photograph, she was standing next to Christopher Woolfe with both stretching their arms out to catch a flying scarf in the parking lot of an ice-cream shop named Kiltie Drive-in.
Princess Beatrice’s stepson was also treated to a tennis match, a boat swim across the river, and a stay at a large lakeside property.
His mumma tried something production by teaching her little one how to bake a pizza from scratch as well!
Christopher Woolfe splits time between Dara Huang and his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who tied the knot with Princess Beatrice following his engagement breaking up with the interior designer.