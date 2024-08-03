Trending

Excavation in Egypt's ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures

A large tomb for individuals of high social status was also found

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Excavation in Egypts ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures
Excavation in Egypt's ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures

An excavation in Damietta, Egypt, has revealed 63 tombs dating back over 2,500 years, along with a wealth of gold artifacts, coins, and pottery.

The discovery, announced by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on July 23, provide new insight into ancient Egyptian civilization and the coastal city’s role in historical trade.

As per CNN, the tombs, dating to the 26th Dynasty (664-525 BC), contained funerary amulets and ushabti statues meant to protect and accompany the dead in the afterlife.

Additionally, the site yielded 38 bronze coins from the Ptolemaic era (323-30 BC), found in a ceramic vase.

Source: CNN
Source: CNN

Known as Tal al-Deir, the site served as a necropolis, an elaborate ancient cemetery, and was significant during the 26th Dynasty. It continued to be used during the Roman and Byzantine periods.

Salima Ikram, a professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, noted that the artifacts indicate a wealthy necropolis with significant social stratification.

A large tomb for individuals of high social status was also found, containing gold foil figures of religious symbols and idols.

Previous discoveries:

The ongoing excavation has previously uncovered significant finds. In 2019, seven gold coins from the Byzantine period and ushabti statues bearing the name of King Psamtik II were discovered.

In 2022, 20 tombs containing gold foil figures of Egyptian deities such as Bastet and Horus were found.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Trending News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift stuns Eras Tour crowd with her special 'Exile' mashup: Watch
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Reynolds drops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s BIGGEST unsolved question
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Jordan Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa revealed name of firstborn
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna honored with ‘unique’ statue outside Crypto.com Arena
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX make HUGE donation after 'Guess' success
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction due to torrential downpour
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ilona Maher swaps custom pins with ’iconic’ Simone Biles in viral clip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sunderland riotors spread unrest after Southport killings
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ben Affleck takes big step to cope with Jennifer Lopez divorce drama
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Mystery of the Egypt’s 3,500-year-old "Screaming Woman" mummy unveiled
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Millie Bobby Brown calls husband Jake Bongiovi her ‘home in every lifetime’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles, Queen Camilla plan secret birthday 'gift' for Meghan Markle