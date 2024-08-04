Queen Rania dotes on newborn as she becomes grandmother for first time

Queen Rania is grinning broadly after welcoming her first grandchild into the Jordan royal family!
According to Hello Magazine, she clearly seems to be a doting granny, as was observed in the photos shared right from the hospital today, on August 3.
Her Majesty’s gorgeous daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, gave birth to a daughter, who she lovingly shares with Crown Prince Hussein.
Although no photographs of the little baby’s face has been understandably made public for now, pictures showing Queen Rania cradling her in arms make one darling of a moment.
Dressed in full white, she stood twinkling in a smile that stretched from one ear to the other as the youngling was clutched very tightly to her chest.
Given the name Princess Iman bint Hussein, the infant was covered in white clothing as well with an adorable hat dangling off her head.
She has been given the moniker after Queen Rania’s eldest daughter, Princess Iman bint Abdullah.
“Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier,” Crown Prince Hussein wrote in an announcement post on the same day.