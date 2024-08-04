Royal

Princess Anne suddenly left Paris Olympics for 3 reasons

Princess Anne’s exit to be followed by Prince William’s entry?

  • August 04, 2024


Princess Anne has touched down back in the United Kingdom after spending almost two weeks in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

There, she was seen routinely cheering for Team GB in person by making public appearances at the high-profile event, starting with an attendance on a July 23 conference.

But, now, King Charles’ younger sister has suddenly pulled out of the sporting occassion with husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, accompanying her back home on Friday.

According to Hello Magazine, it’s not known why Princess Anne took a flight out of the blue and chose to miss the Olympics Closing Ceremony on August 11.

One reason could be that she must have returned to pack up for the royal’s upcoming summer vacation at Balmoral Castle.

Few days back, King Charles already landed in Scotland right ahead of their break, seemingly to tend some duties and prepare their staying lodge.

Another basis would be that some other member from the family might be coming to take Princess Anne’s place at Olympics, possibly Prince William, who has been entirely absent throughout and not seen in public since July 14.

The third justification can simply be that King Charles’ sibling needs to rest, especially after her minor head injury that reportedly resulted in a memory loss.

Court Circular confirmed, writing, “The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, this afternoon arrived at Heathrow Airport, London, from France.”

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

