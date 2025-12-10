King Charles has bestowed a prestigious honour to broadcaster Ruth Dodsworth.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 9, the British Royal Family posted a delightful update, sharing that the 77-year-old monarch presented the esteemed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award to the 50-year-old English journalist for her dedication to fight against domestic abuse.
An OBE is a prestigious UK honour recognizing significant contributions or service to society in various fields like arts, sciences, public service, or charity.
“Today at Windsor Castle, The King presented Ruth Dodsworth with an OBE for services to supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse,” penned the royals in the post’s caption.
Sharing about Ruth, they continued, “Ruth is a broadcaster and journalist, best known as a weather presenter for ITV Cymru Wales. She is also an ambassador for Surviving Economic Abuse and uses her public profile to raise awareness of domestic abuse, including economic abuse – a form of coercive control that often remains hidden.”
“Drawing on her own experiences, Ruth has become a powerful voice for survivors, helping to break the silence around an issue that affects so many,” the statement concluded.
Accompanying the caption was a sweet photo of Ruth Dodsworth, proudly displaying her prestigious OBE award as she posed for the camera in a stunning blue ensemble with matching hat.