Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Royal

King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE

The British monarch gives a heartwarming nod to Ruth Dodsworth’s efforts for domestic abuse victims with prestigious OBE honour

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE
King Charles honours Ruth Dodsworth’s fight against domestic abuse with OBE

King Charles has bestowed a prestigious honour to broadcaster Ruth Dodsworth.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 9, the British Royal Family posted a delightful update, sharing that the 77-year-old monarch presented the esteemed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award to the 50-year-old English journalist for her dedication to fight against domestic abuse.

An OBE is a prestigious UK honour recognizing significant contributions or service to society in various fields like arts, sciences, public service, or charity.

“Today at Windsor Castle, The King presented Ruth Dodsworth with an OBE for services to supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse,” penned the royals in the post’s caption.

You Might Like:

Sharing about Ruth, they continued, “Ruth is a broadcaster and journalist, best known as a weather presenter for ITV Cymru Wales. She is also an ambassador for Surviving Economic Abuse and uses her public profile to raise awareness of domestic abuse, including economic abuse – a form of coercive control that often remains hidden.”

“Drawing on her own experiences, Ruth has become a powerful voice for survivors, helping to break the silence around an issue that affects so many,” the statement concluded.

Accompanying the caption was a sweet photo of Ruth Dodsworth, proudly displaying her prestigious OBE award as she posed for the camera in a stunning blue ensemble with matching hat.

Prince William reacts to zoologist Lain Douglas-Hamilton's tragic demise

Prince William reacts to zoologist Lain Douglas-Hamilton's tragic demise
King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony

King Charles, Claudia Winkleman share laugh during special Windsor Ceremony
King Charles shares delightful video message ahead of his historical speech

King Charles shares delightful video message ahead of his historical speech

Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration

Prince William beams as he cuts giant cake for key celebration
Meghan Markle named 'villain of the year' amid no contact with father

Meghan Markle named 'villain of the year' amid no contact with father

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast
Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move

Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move
Royal Family celebrates Crown Princess Victoria's 'strategic' work

Royal Family celebrates Crown Princess Victoria's 'strategic' work

Crown Prince Leka steps out with fiancée for special event after engagement

Crown Prince Leka steps out with fiancée for special event after engagement
Prince Harry security review takes new turn after U.K. ministers recent decision

Prince Harry security review takes new turn after U.K. ministers recent decision
Meghan Markle dad ready to use Duchess’ name for ‘real money’ after surgery

Meghan Markle dad ready to use Duchess’ name for ‘real money’ after surgery
Prince William, Princess Kate draw backlash after their 'selfish' move

Prince William, Princess Kate draw backlash after their 'selfish' move

Latest News

Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy

Prince William’s unexpected snub to Princess Diana’s charity sparks new controversy
Taylor Swift sparkles in girls’ night out ahead of Colbert show appearance

Taylor Swift sparkles in girls’ night out ahead of Colbert show appearance
Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect

Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect
Miley Cyrus declares ‘a new era’ as she reflects on Golden Globe nod

Miley Cyrus declares ‘a new era’ as she reflects on Golden Globe nod