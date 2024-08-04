Nicole Kidman spills secret of her lasting marriage to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood, a true power couple who have made their relationship work for 18 years.
And now while interviewing her friend Victoria Beckham, who is celebrating her 25th anniversary with David Beckham, for Vogue Australia, Kidman has shared the greatest advice she's received for lasting marriage.
“The greatest advice I was given was there’s the individual – so there’s the me and the you – and there’s the we. And that’s only you,” she shared.
The Big Little Lies actress went on to share, “No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is.”
Kidman further emphasized the importance of compromise and genuine affection in their relationship.
When asked about her marriage advice, Kidman remained humble, saying,"We don’t have any! Everyone does their own thing and creates it. I’m not some relationship guru. I’m just trying to find my own way.”
“That’s what I say to my daughters: there’s a lot going on behind closed doors. But you’ve got to always go, am I able to push through the discomfort? "
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006, and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.