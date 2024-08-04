Ranveer Singh humorously mimics Orry in unseen video: Watch

Orry, who is constantly in the spotlight, posted a hilarious video of Ranveer Singh mimicking his signature poses to perfection.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Orry known as Orhan Awatramani, shared a video featuring the Simmba actor.
In the clip doing rounds, the Sooryavanshi actor first told those filming to pretend he is Orry and a paparazzo after which he stands up to strike an over-the-top pose.
The soon-to -be parent did not stop but continued to explain Orry's unique pose with celebrities in the viral footage.
He captioned the video stating, “How to be orry, step 1.”
Shortly after the video went viral, fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise.
"Ranveer is the king of imitation," one person declared.
Another wrote, " Nice try. but you are irreplaceable and un-imitable."
Most found the video so entertaining that they could not stop but laugh, " Nobody can do it better than Ranveer."
The Gully Boy actor is expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone and is eagerly awaiting the arrival in September.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again lined up in the kitty. Besides this he will lead the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise