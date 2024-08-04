Entertainment

Wahaj Ali sheds light on how fame changed him

Wahaj Ali says he has become more responsible after getting famous

  August 04, 2024
Wahaj Ali says he has become more responsible after getting famous
Wahaj Ali says he has become more responsible after getting famous 

Wahaj Ali, who has departed to the US for a meet and greet session, is attending various events across different cities and addressing fan questions in a leaked footage. 

Looking dapper in a crisp white suit, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star surely captivated crowds with his wit and charm spreading some Tere Bin nostalgia. 

One of his ardent fan from the crowds asked, " What's that one thing that fame has changed in you?" 


" I think I have become more responsible as i feel more motivated to work," Wahaj responded. 

He continued, " As far as fame is concerned It really does not matter to me because just like before I live in my own den but yes I won't deny fame does give you sense of responsibility." 

Tere Bin's Murtasim then further reiterated that he strives to reciprocate fans' love through hard work and sweat. 

" I always talk about a responsible capitalism. The amount of love I get from the society it is important to return back so that is what I aim for," the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star added.  

Wahaj Ali gained massive recognition for his stellar performance in the drama Tere Bin opposite his female lead, Yumna Zaidi. 

Both will be seen together again in Tere Bin season 2 raising excitement. 

