Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness

  by Web Desk
  August 04, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy filming Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, reflected on his recent conversation where he admitted to seeking therapy right ahead of his dad Rishi Kapoor's leukemia diagnosis. 

In a recent chat with  Nikhil Kamath, the Brahmastra star revealed therapy did not work out for him mainly due to two reasons. 

“Firstly, because I couldn’t express myself completely to the therapist. Secondly, the therapist, in some way, was teaching me how to manipulate life,” the Sanju star said. 

He further went on, "No one can overcome all such emotions by self-educating on other things." 

In the same interview, the doting dad of Raha Kapoor also shared his take on male vulnerability, “I feel whether it is a man or a woman, if they aren’t well mentally, there is no shame in taking help. There is no shame in crying about it, and the people who love you will understand.”

The actor further asserted that mental health is something which is nice to tackle quietly. 

“It’s a problem, find a solution and keep working at it,” he signed off. 

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor other than Ramayana has the second installment of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park lined up in the kitty. 

