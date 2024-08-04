Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED

Kiara Advani's healthy diet and workout routine serves as a major inspiration for all fitness enthusiasts.
The actress has time and again proved she is a work out freak as fans were blessed to see the visuals of her routine on social media.
A throwback interview of the Shershaah star with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the What Women Want show is doing rounds for the all the right reasons where the former spilled the beans on her diet.
"For me, it is ghar ka khaana – boiled and without too much masala. It is usually the same food that I genuinely enjoy eating," the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor revealed.
She continued, " A little tadka to my life is about portion control."
" I like consuming bhindi, salmon, and pumpkin and my diet preference also includes lean proteins complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats." the superstar added.
As per reports, the Laxmii star prefers low-sodium foods that can cause water retention in the body and her favourite dessert is a sugar free dark chocolate.
Kiara Advani exchanged wedding vows with Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023.