Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED

Kiara Advani follows a strong diet pattern that helps to keep her fit

  by Web Desk
  August 04, 2024
Kiara Advani follows a strong diet pattern that helps to keep her fit
Kiara Advani follows a strong diet pattern that helps to keep her fit 

Kiara Advani's healthy diet and workout routine serves as a major inspiration for all fitness enthusiasts. 

The actress has time and again proved she is a work out freak as fans were blessed to see the visuals of her routine on social media.

A throwback interview of the Shershaah star with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the What Women Want show is doing rounds for the all the right reasons where the former spilled the beans on her diet. 

 "For me, it is ghar ka khaana – boiled and without too much masala. It is usually the same food that I genuinely enjoy eating," the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor revealed. 

She continued, " A little tadka to my life is about portion control." 

" I like consuming bhindi, salmon, and pumpkin and my diet preference also includes lean proteins complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats." the superstar added. 

As per reports, the Laxmii star prefers low-sodium foods that can cause water retention in the body and her favourite dessert is a sugar free dark chocolate. 

Kiara Advani exchanged wedding vows with Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023. 

Entertainment News

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness
Angelina Jolie seeks ‘help’ for ‘troubled’ son Pax