Meghan Markle takes major political move on her 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing a significant move to coincide with her birthday, with plans to make a notable impact on the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
Speaking with The Sun, Richard Fitzwilliams stated that the Suits alum who has apparently finished filming her new Netflix series about food and friendship, is about to enter the political sphere.
He told The Sun: "One thing I do see that will come pretty soon, because of the election in the United States, Meghan is very soon I suspect to endorse Kamala Harris.”
Richard added. "And I think that's absolutely pivotal, because there's been speculation for such a long time that she might choose some form of politics.”
The royal commentator continued, "Whether or not the Democratic party would welcome her, and in what way she could be useful to them is quite another matter, especially with the title.”
Richard thinks Meghan is about to declare her support for Kamala.
He said, "I think we can definitely see an endorsement coming, and I think that will be very soon."
It is also important to note that today, August 4, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will be featured in an interview on CBS.