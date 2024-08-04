Royal

Meghan Markle takes major political move on her 43rd birthday

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her birthday on August 04

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Meghan Markle takes major political move on her 43rd birthday
Meghan Markle takes major political move on her 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing a significant move to coincide with her birthday, with plans to make a notable impact on the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Speaking with The Sun, Richard Fitzwilliams stated that the Suits alum who has apparently finished filming her new Netflix series about food and friendship, is about to enter the political sphere.

He told The Sun: "One thing I do see that will come pretty soon, because of the election in the United States, Meghan is very soon I suspect to endorse Kamala Harris.”

Richard added. "And I think that's absolutely pivotal, because there's been speculation for such a long time that she might choose some form of politics.”

The royal commentator continued, "Whether or not the Democratic party would welcome her, and in what way she could be useful to them is quite another matter, especially with the title.”

Richard thinks Meghan is about to declare her support for Kamala.

He said, "I think we can definitely see an endorsement coming, and I think that will be very soon."

It is also important to note that today, August 4, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will be featured in an interview on CBS. 

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Royal News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince William set to take huge decision for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Anne garners praises after suddenly leaving Paris Olympics 2024
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles entertained by young female dancers in Scotland
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Beatrice 'afraid' of Princess Eugenie's public backlash strategy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over ‘ridiculous’ security decision amid trip plans
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Anne suddenly left Paris Olympics for 3 reasons
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Queen Rania dotes on newborn as she becomes grandmother for first time
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Meghan Markle’s gym center vandalized brutally