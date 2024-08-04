Ariana Grande claps back at fan who dissed 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande took a break from enjoying the Olympics to fire back at a fan who criticized her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, on social media.
The fan, who posted on X (formerly Twitter), reffered Eternal Sunshine as her worst era and expressed a preference for her previous album Positions.
“This is her worst era ever I'm sorry positions era was better,” the user noted.
Grande didn't hold back in her response saying "Please go enjoy listening to it then! I'm glad you finally like it" and adding a heart and "xx" to her reply.
The exchange has sparked a lively debate among fans, with some defending Eternal Sunshine and others agreeing with the critic.
One fan noted, “Eternal sunshine is her best album.”
While another penned, “The fan is not wrong, though.”
“You finally like it” she said yall were sleep when the era was happening,” stated the third.
The forth wrote, “hate how fans ask and beg for albums, and then hate on them, like we were lucky to even see an album with wicked going on.”
Eternal Sunshine released on March 8, 2024, is Grande's seventh studio album and her first new music in over three years.
It follows the success of her sixth album Positions, which dropped in 2020.