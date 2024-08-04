Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix

Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas, has stepped in to defend her following criticism of her verse on Charli XCX's remix of Guess.
The track, included in the deluxe version of Charli’s record Brat, has stirred up debate following a TikTok user's accusation that Eilish's involvement was "highly predatory."
Finneas responded, “What a take, you little clown,” in a since-deleted comment on a TikTok post brimming with the accusations via The Independent.
He continued, “I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queerbaiting for an entire year when, in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself.”
In Eilish’s remix, the lyrics said, “I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it / Pull it to the side and get all up in it / Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it? / Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.”
The lyrics drew criticism from critics who claimed that Eilish was utilising predatory language in a song that was already well-known for being controversial.
One TikTok user @windows199x noted, “Billie’s verse on Guess is high-key predatory, but y’all blinded her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain. Ever since the Lost Cause controversy, she’s been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she’s actually into them lol.”
To note, the remix was released on August 2.