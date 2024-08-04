Entertainment

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix

The 'Bad Guy' singer released the Charli XCX's remix of 'Guess' on August 2

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix

Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas, has stepped in to defend her following criticism of her verse on Charli XCX's remix of Guess.

The track, included in the deluxe version of Charli’s record Brat, has stirred up debate following a TikTok user's accusation that Eilish's involvement was "highly predatory."

Finneas responded, “What a take, you little clown,” in a since-deleted comment on a TikTok post brimming with the accusations via The Independent.

He continued, “I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queerbaiting for an entire year when, in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself.”

In Eilish’s remix, the lyrics said, “I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it / Pull it to the side and get all up in it / Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it? / Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.”

The lyrics drew criticism from critics who claimed that Eilish was utilising predatory language in a song that was already well-known for being controversial.

One TikTok user @windows199x noted, “Billie’s verse on Guess is high-key predatory, but y’all blinded her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain. Ever since the Lost Cause controversy, she’s been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she’s actually into them lol.”

To note, the remix was released on August 2.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Entertainment News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Angelina Jolie seeks ‘help’ for ‘troubled’ son Pax