Princess Anne garners praises after suddenly leaving Paris Olympics 2024

Princess Anne is getting praised for continuously supporting team GB at Paris Olympics in person despite doctors advising her against it because of a recent head injury.
The body language expert Darren Stanton claimed that the princess appeared to be the epitome of confidence at the mega sports event in Europe.
According to Stanton, presenting medals and meeting with Team GB athletes was more like a “walk in the park” for Anne.
“Princess Anne opts to wear the colour blue a lot of the time during Royal events. It tells us she feels comfortable, strong and empowered in this colour,” said Stanton of Anne.
“Wearing a pair of trainers and a hat while stepping out publicly shows Anne has no qualms about wearing something more casual instead of her usually more formal attire - again it nods to how she feels very confident in her own identity and self-esteem,” he added.
The body language expert went on to explain that the Princess Anne’s appearance was convincing enough to prove that she is “empowered to be herself and isn’t fazed by being on the public stage”.
Comparing her aura with late mother Queen Elizabeth II Stanton noted, “Like her mother, she is highly respected by the family for being a level-headed and firm member of the family - who also isn’t afraid to show her more natural and humorous side. Anne.”
She was also on hand to present gold medals to Team GB's winning team in the women's quadruple sculls and at the pool to give swimmer Adam Peaty his silver medal for the 100m breaststroke.
Princess Anne made a strong appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024 after being hospitalized for five nights in June.
She was said to have struck by a horse's head or legs while out walking near her Gatcombe Park home.