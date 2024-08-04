Sports

Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic finally completes his career 'Golden Slam’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold

In a thrilling final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 3, Novak Djokovic achieved a historic milestone by defeating Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Olympic gold medal.

As per BBC, this victory not only marks Djokovic’s long-awaited Olympic triumph but also completes his career 'Golden Slam,' joining an elite group of tennis legends.

Djokovic, who has already amassed a record 24 Grand Slam titles, overcame the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2).

The match, held on the iconic Roland Garros court, saw Djokovic deliver his finest performance of the year, clinching the gold in front of a jubilant crowd.

This win is particularly poignant for Djokovic, who had been struggling with a knee injury that nearly derailed his Olympic hopes.

The emotional celebration following his victory highlighted the significance of this achievement.

Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold

Djokovic, visibly moved, hugged Alcaraz, then fell to his knees and wept before celebrating with his family and support team.

Alcaraz, despite his defeat, had a memorable Olympic debut and leaves with a silver medal.

For Djokovic, this Olympic gold is a crowning achievement that complements his illustrious career.

He has previously competed in four Olympic Games, with his best previous finish being a bronze medal in Beijing 2008. 

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Sports News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Léon Marchand claims fourth gold with record-breaking 200-meter IM
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed