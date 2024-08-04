Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold

In a thrilling final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 3, Novak Djokovic achieved a historic milestone by defeating Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Olympic gold medal.
As per BBC, this victory not only marks Djokovic’s long-awaited Olympic triumph but also completes his career 'Golden Slam,' joining an elite group of tennis legends.
Djokovic, who has already amassed a record 24 Grand Slam titles, overcame the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2).
The match, held on the iconic Roland Garros court, saw Djokovic deliver his finest performance of the year, clinching the gold in front of a jubilant crowd.
This win is particularly poignant for Djokovic, who had been struggling with a knee injury that nearly derailed his Olympic hopes.
The emotional celebration following his victory highlighted the significance of this achievement.
Djokovic, visibly moved, hugged Alcaraz, then fell to his knees and wept before celebrating with his family and support team.
Alcaraz, despite his defeat, had a memorable Olympic debut and leaves with a silver medal.
For Djokovic, this Olympic gold is a crowning achievement that complements his illustrious career.
He has previously competed in four Olympic Games, with his best previous finish being a bronze medal in Beijing 2008.