King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service

King Charles was almost swept away by a gust of high-powered wind as he walked out of a Church service in Scotland today, on Sunday.
Even though Your Majesty was dressed appropriately for the inclement weather, its strength still got the best of him by forcing him to get a quick hold on himself.
At one instance, he was even seen grasping the back of his head tightly, seemingly to firmly cement himself both his hair and body on the ground.
Of course, this minute turned into a little gag for those around him, making the priest as well as other attenders light up with laughter watching old King Charles fight with air.
According to Daily Mail, he still appeared delighted without seemingly thinking much of the ferocious winds knocking him back.
Your Majesty was photographed pausing to chat with everyone who had gathered around the scenario.
One visitor even sweetly handed him a gift, which King Charles accepted while cracking a joke, immediately making both of them chuckle.
These scenes rolled out early morning at the Canisbay Parish Church that’s situated near the Castle of Mey.