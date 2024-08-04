King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
King Charles was almost swept away by a gust of high-powered wind as he walked out of a Church service in Scotland today, on Sunday.

Even though Your Majesty was dressed appropriately for the inclement weather, its strength still got the best of him by forcing him to get a quick hold on himself.

At one instance, he was even seen grasping the back of his head tightly, seemingly to firmly cement himself both his hair and body on the ground.

Of course, this minute turned into a little gag for those around him, making the priest as well as other attenders light up with laughter watching old King Charles fight with air.

According to Daily Mail, he still appeared delighted without seemingly thinking much of the ferocious winds knocking him back.

Your Majesty was photographed pausing to chat with everyone who had gathered around the scenario.

One visitor even sweetly handed him a gift, which King Charles accepted while cracking a joke, immediately making both of them chuckle.

These scenes rolled out early morning at the Canisbay Parish Church that’s situated near the Castle of Mey.

Royal News

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide
Prince William set to take huge decision for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Princess Anne garners praises after suddenly leaving Paris Olympics 2024
King Charles entertained by young female dancers in Scotland
Princess Beatrice 'afraid' of Princess Eugenie's public backlash strategy
Meghan Markle takes major political move on her 43rd birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over ‘ridiculous’ security decision amid trip plans
Princess Anne suddenly left Paris Olympics for 3 reasons
Queen Rania dotes on newborn as she becomes grandmother for first time
