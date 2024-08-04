Royal

King Charles entertained by young female dancers in Scotland

King Charles enjoying solo tour without Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
King Charles enjoying solo tour without Queen Camilla
King Charles enjoying solo tour without Queen Camilla

King Charles was observed getting a buzz out of some young female dancers performing during his Saturday visit to Mey Highland Games.

It was a group of adorable kids putting on a dance show that seemed exclusively designed for Your Majesty’s appearance.

This was evident because they were all dressed in the same tartan kilt that is famously worn by him on outings in Scotland, where he is currently enjoying a solo tour without Queen Camilla.

As King Charles watched the grooving sequence, a heavy spell of rain started showering on visitors, but the event kept going on with everyone running to seek shelter.

King Charles entertained by young female dancers in Scotland

According to Johnogroat Journal, the Monarch observed athletes pumping strength for a game of tug o’ war as well as Caber toss match.

In fact, the dance that he watched earlier was a round of competition between girls itself!

King Charles smiled at all the entrants throughout while taking seat under a large tent set up to protect from the inclement weather.

He even got up to greet the attendees in high spirit, and was seemingly seen scoring the gaming rivalries as a keen judge.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Royal News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince William set to take huge decision for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Anne garners praises after suddenly leaving Paris Olympics 2024
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Beatrice 'afraid' of Princess Eugenie's public backlash strategy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Meghan Markle takes major political move on her 43rd birthday
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face backlash over ‘ridiculous’ security decision amid trip plans
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Princess Anne suddenly left Paris Olympics for 3 reasons
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Queen Rania dotes on newborn as she becomes grandmother for first time
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Meghan Markle’s gym center vandalized brutally