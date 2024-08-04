King Charles entertained by young female dancers in Scotland

King Charles was observed getting a buzz out of some young female dancers performing during his Saturday visit to Mey Highland Games.
It was a group of adorable kids putting on a dance show that seemed exclusively designed for Your Majesty’s appearance.
This was evident because they were all dressed in the same tartan kilt that is famously worn by him on outings in Scotland, where he is currently enjoying a solo tour without Queen Camilla.
As King Charles watched the grooving sequence, a heavy spell of rain started showering on visitors, but the event kept going on with everyone running to seek shelter.
According to Johnogroat Journal, the Monarch observed athletes pumping strength for a game of tug o’ war as well as Caber toss match.
In fact, the dance that he watched earlier was a round of competition between girls itself!
King Charles smiled at all the entrants throughout while taking seat under a large tent set up to protect from the inclement weather.
He even got up to greet the attendees in high spirit, and was seemingly seen scoring the gaming rivalries as a keen judge.