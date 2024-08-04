Princess Beatrice 'afraid' of Princess Eugenie's public backlash strategy

Princess Beatrice’s reason for staying away from the limelight has been revealed!
The elder daughter of the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice is more reserved than her sister Princess Eugenie, because she is afraid of the public scrutiny.
Exclusively speaking to GB News, the founder and creative director of Rochelle White Communications, Rochelle White drew comparison between both sisters.
"Beatrice is a more reserved person compared to her sister Eugenie and likes to keep herself private and away from public scrutiny,” said White.
She continued, “Eugenie understands and uses her status to build on her personal brand, businesses and things she is linked to and works on.”
"She no doubt has a different outlook and wants to be more relatable and reachable in what she says and does, a bit like her mother,” added the PR expert.
White further noted, "I do feel that Eugenie's presence online on Instagram is very much about that and also gives enough without giving away too much.”
"Her sister Beatrice could be more reserved as she has seen and semi-experienced the backlash and also the scrutiny that comes with it,” she said.
One of the most significant criticisms Princess Beatrice faced was after she wore an unusual Philip Treacy hat to Princess Kate and Prince William wedding in 2011.
Following the event, both Beatrice and Eugenie were listed among the worst-dressed, with The Mail describing their outfits as "outlandish."
However, Beatrice bore the brunt of the backlash as a now-deleted Facebook page titled "Princess Beatrice's ridiculous wedding hat" was even created.
To note, Princess Beatrice does not have a public Instagram account; instead, she maintains a private profile.
Royal fans must request to follow Prince Andrew's daughter, who has only 674 followers, including Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sarah Ferguson, James Middleton, and even Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.