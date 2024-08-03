Royal

Meghan Markle’s gym center vandalized brutally

Meghan Markle’ favorite Pilates corner attacked

  August 03, 2024


Meghan Markle’s favorably frequented exercising studio got badly vandalized on Friday, August 2.

The boutique studio is called Pilates Platinum, which is owned by her best friend, Heather Dorak, who confirmed the news on Instagram.

In a post, she informed followers that her training center had become the target of a meaningless attack!

Attaching a sad footage, the Duchess of Sussex’s pal panned the camera around her workout place, showing that an expansive floor-to-ceiling glass window was fully smashed.

Heather Dorak accompanied the sighing upload with a caption, lamenting, “Thankfully everyone is safe, but these moments are so challenging for a business owner.”

She then revealed the reason why this royal-studded boutique of hers was earmarked in particular, and the cause turned out be quite appalling.

Meghan Markle’s buddy explained, “This person is just going from business to business throwing rocks through storefronts.”

While the logic behind the vandalizer’s shelling isn’t known, the Pilates playground happens to be the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite arena to kick some sweat in.

She’s a huge fan of staying fit by eating and exercising right, which is why there’s no doubt that word of support must’ve been offered to Heather Dork by the ex-royal.

As per Hello Magazine, Meghan Markle has had a tight bond with her since 2006 with their latest spotting being on a ski holiday together this year as well as hiking in California.

