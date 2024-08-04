Hollywood

Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares

  • August 04, 2024
Britney Spears may not want to see father Jamie Spears again, but her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Preston are interested in a reunion.

According to TMZ, the teenagers are currently hatching a plan to visit their grandfather, who reportedly lives in Louisiana.

Sources with direct connection have informed that they actually keep connected with Jamie Spears by frequently ringing his phone about once every 2 weeks.

But it has been long long years since Sean Preston and Jayden Preston met their grandpa in person, and now are eager to go knock on his door.

It’s said that once the brothers reach Jamie Spears, they might as well want to see other relatives residing in the same American state.

This scheme is however still in its early phase, so no timings or schedules have been allotted to it, and neither has it been confirmed whether Britney Spears is comfortable with it.

The popstar’s dad was once at odd with the boys’ guitarist papa, Kevin Preston.

In fact, he was even given a restraining order after one troubling encounter with Sean Preston just a few years back in 2019, although they now share a cool bond.

It’s not known how Britney Spears reacted to this or if she knows about her sons’ upcoming trip.

Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages
Ryan Reynolds stops laughing to celebrate ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ success
Ben Affleck divorcing Jennifer Lopez for her ‘cocktail range’
Priyanka Chopra gives ‘biased’ verdict on husband Nick Jonas’ ‘Good Half’
Mariah Carey to bring ‘Christmas Tour’ to 20 cities
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom role in new 'Avengers' film
Leonardo DiCaprio’s next film title REVEALED