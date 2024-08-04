Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares

Britney Spears may not want to see father Jamie Spears again, but her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Preston are interested in a reunion.
According to TMZ, the teenagers are currently hatching a plan to visit their grandfather, who reportedly lives in Louisiana.
Sources with direct connection have informed that they actually keep connected with Jamie Spears by frequently ringing his phone about once every 2 weeks.
But it has been long long years since Sean Preston and Jayden Preston met their grandpa in person, and now are eager to go knock on his door.
It’s said that once the brothers reach Jamie Spears, they might as well want to see other relatives residing in the same American state.
This scheme is however still in its early phase, so no timings or schedules have been allotted to it, and neither has it been confirmed whether Britney Spears is comfortable with it.
The popstar’s dad was once at odd with the boys’ guitarist papa, Kevin Preston.
In fact, he was even given a restraining order after one troubling encounter with Sean Preston just a few years back in 2019, although they now share a cool bond.
It’s not known how Britney Spears reacted to this or if she knows about her sons’ upcoming trip.