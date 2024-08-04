Entertainment

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez made a notable appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics

  by Web Desk
  August 04, 2024
Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendez are reveling in the excitement of the 2024 Paris Olympics!

During a rare appearance on Sunday, August 4, the longtime couple was spotted attending the Summer Olympics.

The Fall Guy actor, along with his wife, viewed the dressage individual Grand Prix freestyle at the Château de Versailles and later watched the women’s uneven bars final at Bercy Stadium.

Gosling sported a white Paris 2024 baseball cap and clear shades, while Mendes wore a Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) sun hat and striking white sunglasses.

The couple maintained a discreet presence, sitting behind other spectators where they witnessed Germany securing both gold and silver.

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won gold, Isabell Werth secured silver, and Charlotte Fry of Great Britain earned bronze.

Later, at the Bercy Arena, Gosling and the Lost River actress enjoyed the women’s uneven bars final, where the actor swapped his white hat with a green one, as noted in the NBC broadcast and shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The couple’s outing was accompanied by their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

