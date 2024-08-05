Ben Affleck rocks new hair amid ongoing marital tensions with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck showed off his faux-hawk hairstyle while out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3.
As per images surfacing on social media, the Suicide Squad star appeared in high spirits despite being embroiled in an intense divorce drama with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.
Instead of his usual longer hair, the star opted to shave the sides with a shorter tuft of hair on top.
The Justice League star's fresh makeover complemented his edgy outfit choice, sporting skinny jeans, leather jacket and aviator sunglasses.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the star ditched his wedding ring, adding further fuel to the fire while the Marry Me actress has also been papped sans wedding jewellery as she spends her summer solo on the East Coast.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot on July 2022, have reportedly called it quits ahead of their second wedding anniversary.
US Weekly confirmed that the pair have been living apart.