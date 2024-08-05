Meghan Markle's dramatic hairstyle in new interview sparks extension rumours

Meghan Markle has started hair extension debate after her latest appearance on CBS interview with Prince Harry.
After the Duchess' appearance in the interview, fans started speculation if she has gotten hair extensions to make her hair long.
A professional stylist Micheal Gray explained the new look of the former Suits star during a dialogue with Hello magazine.
He shared, "Meghan looked so sophisticated with her soft, neutral tone two-piece blouse and trousers for her interview with CBS, which complimented her skin tone and rich brunette hair.”
"I loved how Meghan wore her hair in an off-centre parting, with a soft effortless, Hollywood wave. The movement starts from her cheekbone, opening up her beautiful features as the hair is curled and directed away from her face,” Micheal explained.
The hairstylist believed that Meghan has not gotten any hair extension.
He continued, “This creates volume through the mid-lengths and ends, sitting perfectly on the high neckline of the blouse. The hair doesn't look too 'done', it's very wearable, glossy with the shine bouncing off these flowing waves."
During the interview, the royal couple discussed the online bullying.