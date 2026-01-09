Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'

King Charles celebrates yet another huge milestone on Kate Middleton's 44th birthday

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kates birthday: more than an anniversary
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'

King Charles is celebrating 50-year anniversary of his passion project!

On Friday, January 9, as his beloved daughter-in-law rings in her 44th birthday, the 77-year-old monarch marked golden jubilee of The King's Trust.

The official Instagram account of the charity which Charles started back in 1976 as The Prince of Wales, released an exciting video offering a peek into foundation's growth and innovation in past three decades.

"From The Prince's Trust to The King's Trust" read the text on the reel showcasing how Charles' one bold idea transformed thousands of lives in the UK.

"We’re 50! From one bold idea from HM the King in 1976 to over 1.3 million young lives impacted, this is more than an anniversary - it’s a movement," read the caption alongside the video.

"For five decades, we’ve helped young people build confidence, skills, and brighter futures. And the next 50 starts now," it added.

This exciting post came after King Charles and Queen Camilla send heartfelt birthday wish to Catherine.

King Charles marks personal milestone on Kates birthday: more than an anniversary

Royal Family's official account shared an adorable photo of the future Queen with the message "wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales"

Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kensington Palace releases Kate, William's message after hospital visit
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday
Kate Middleton visits hospital with Prince William a day before her birthday
King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday
King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday
Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate new family addition amid winter break
Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate new family addition amid winter break
Buckingham Palace issues Queen Camilla's statement to support 'urgent' cause
Buckingham Palace issues Queen Camilla's statement to support 'urgent' cause
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision
Meghan Markle rep reacts after As Ever website glitch unveils sensitive info
Meghan Markle rep reacts after As Ever website glitch unveils sensitive info
Prince William puts line of succession at risk as he breaches strict Royal protocol
Prince William puts line of succession at risk as he breaches strict Royal protocol

Popular News

Disney+ announces plans to release short-form videos in 2026

Disney+ announces plans to release short-form videos in 2026
one minute ago
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'

Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'
an hour ago
Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys to reach Brisbane semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys to reach Brisbane semi-finals
2 hours ago