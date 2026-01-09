King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'

King Charles is celebrating 50-year anniversary of his passion project!
On Friday, January 9, as his beloved daughter-in-law rings in her 44th birthday, the 77-year-old monarch marked golden jubilee of The King's Trust.
The official Instagram account of the charity which Charles started back in 1976 as The Prince of Wales, released an exciting video offering a peek into foundation's growth and innovation in past three decades.
"From The Prince's Trust to The King's Trust" read the text on the reel showcasing how Charles' one bold idea transformed thousands of lives in the UK.
"We’re 50! From one bold idea from HM the King in 1976 to over 1.3 million young lives impacted, this is more than an anniversary - it’s a movement," read the caption alongside the video.
"For five decades, we’ve helped young people build confidence, skills, and brighter futures. And the next 50 starts now," it added.
This exciting post came after King Charles and Queen Camilla send heartfelt birthday wish to Catherine.
Royal Family's official account shared an adorable photo of the future Queen with the message "wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales"