Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor expresses disblief over unrest in Bangladesh: 'Horrible'

Sonam Kapoor has taken a stance on the current unrest in Bangladesh

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Sonam Kapoor has taken a stance on the current unrest in Bangladesh
Sonam Kapoor has taken a stance on the current unrest in Bangladesh 

Sonam Kapoor is among the first Indian celebrities to have commented on the rising death toll in Bangladesh. 

Turning to her Instagram stories page on Sunday, the Khoobsurat starlet shared a post about all the unrest and how 66 people died in a single day. 

" This is horrible..Let's pray for all the Bangladeshi people," she wrote. 

Sonam Kapoor expresses disblief over unrest in Bangladesh: Horrible

Bangladesh has been made a target of protests and violence  that began last month after a bunch of student groups demanded removal of a controversial quota system in government jobs. 

91 people have been killed and 100 wounded in a sudden wave of violence across the country of 170 million people.

Police officials have been placed to ensure security as they fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. 

A nationwide curfew has also been imposed with railways suspending services and the country's garments industry have also been shut down.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor often gets candid about certain issues and her stance on the Bangladesh issue has been portrayed in a good light.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Entertainment News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
John Cena recalls unforgettable meeting with SRK: ‘I was awestruck’
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Chris Hemsworth turns hairdresser for twin sons: Watch
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's deadlock slows divorce negotiation
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Taylor Swift takes Eras Tour to next level with HUGE announcement
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Ryan Reynolds' gives 'hunky' nickname to Matthew McConaughey
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' regains number one spot on Billboard 200
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Blake Lively, Jenny Slate cherish their 'It Ends With Us' bond
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Marla Sokoloff's kids 'horrified' by her ‘Full House’ character's bad habit
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Will Smith hits by 'I Am Legend' flashbacks during Zürich walk
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True leaves her in awe with unique makeup look
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with Keely Shaye Brosnan