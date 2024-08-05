Sonam Kapoor expresses disblief over unrest in Bangladesh: 'Horrible'

Sonam Kapoor is among the first Indian celebrities to have commented on the rising death toll in Bangladesh.
Turning to her Instagram stories page on Sunday, the Khoobsurat starlet shared a post about all the unrest and how 66 people died in a single day.
" This is horrible..Let's pray for all the Bangladeshi people," she wrote.
Bangladesh has been made a target of protests and violence that began last month after a bunch of student groups demanded removal of a controversial quota system in government jobs.
91 people have been killed and 100 wounded in a sudden wave of violence across the country of 170 million people.
Police officials have been placed to ensure security as they fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.
A nationwide curfew has also been imposed with railways suspending services and the country's garments industry have also been shut down.
For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor often gets candid about certain issues and her stance on the Bangladesh issue has been portrayed in a good light.