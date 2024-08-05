Martha Stewart convinces Snoop Dogg to try escargot for first time: Watch

Martha Stewart has tried her best to convince Snoop Dogg to eat escargot for first time.
In a viral clip shared by NBC Sports on Sunday, the cooking veteran made the American rapper try France’s best-known culinary delicacies, escargot.
Martha teased her friend, “You’re going to love the next dish,” to which he responds, “Oh wow, what is it, chicken wings?”
Snoop’s face went pale when he found out that they will be served escargot at Le Cinq, one of the world’s most famous restaurants.
“Oh hell no, uh uh,” he hesitated.
Martha told Drop it Like it’s Hot crooner, “Just put it in your mouth.”
The duo met for the first time on Martha’s cooking show in 2008.
She called her pal a “wimp” for not trying the dish.
Their friendship has gotten stronger over the years. The duo even launched their own VH1 variety show titled Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party in 2016.
It is primitive to know that Snoop recently attended the 2024 Paris Olympics.
He even carried the Olympic flame through the streets of Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris.