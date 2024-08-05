Chloe Madeley defends ex-husband James Haskell amid public backlash

Chloe Madeley has come to the defense of her ex-husband James Haskell, saying she feels "a bit sorry" for him amidst a public perception that he's "not a nice guy."
In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, Madeley addressed the negative insinuations surrounding Haskell.
“There’s kind of like a heavy insinuation that he’s not a nice guy. And look, James and I went through our battles. But we’re co-parenting really well, and 50 per cent of that accolade is on him.”
The fitness guru, who announced her split from the retired rugby player in October 2023, wants the public to give him more respect.
"I want him to have some of that respect from people, which I don't see him getting. I honestly think James and I are doing a fantastic job and I'm very proud of us both," she said.
To note, Madeley and Haskell have been spotted together frequently, co-parenting their daughter and maintaining a friendly relationship.
Despite this, Chloe has confirmed that they've both moved on, and she even anticipates that James will find a new love interest before she does.
“I'm very, very single - like, painfully single. I don't ever get approached, honestly. I have a very anti-social, 'Don't talk to me' face, so I think that might have something to do with it,” she further confessed.
Chloe Madeley and James Haskell married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Bodhi in August 2022.