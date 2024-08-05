Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with Keely Shaye Brosnan

The 'James Bond' actor met wife Keely Shaye Brosnan in 1994 and tied the knot in August 2001

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan marked a major milestone on  August 4, as they celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The James Bond actor, took to his Instagram account on Sunday to express his love and admiration for his wife with a touching post.

He shared a collage of photos showcasing their years together, including a romantic beach walk and a recent image of them holding hands.

In a heartfelt caption, Pierce Brosnan wrote, “Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely my beautiful brown eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me.”


Keely also honored her husband on their special day with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She shared a carousel of photos from their wedding day highlighting the date and location as August 4th, 2001, at Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland.

In her post, Keely gushed about Brosnan, noting, “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. FSF. Happy Anniversary my love. “

The couple met in 1994 at a party in Mexico. They went on to have two children, Dylan, and Paris, before tying the knot in August 2001.

Pierce Brosnan also shares three children, Christopher, and Sean and late daughter Charlotte with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who died of cancer in 1991. 

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
John Cena recalls unforgettable meeting with SRK: ‘I was awestruck’
Chris Hemsworth turns hairdresser for twin sons: Watch
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's deadlock slows divorce negotiation
Taylor Swift takes Eras Tour to next level with HUGE announcement
Ryan Reynolds' gives 'hunky' nickname to Matthew McConaughey
Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' regains number one spot on Billboard 200
Blake Lively, Jenny Slate cherish their 'It Ends With Us' bond
Marla Sokoloff's kids 'horrified' by her ‘Full House’ character's bad habit
Will Smith hits by 'I Am Legend' flashbacks during Zürich walk
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True leaves her in awe with unique makeup look
Hrithik Roshan pens appreciation post for cousin Pashmina Roshan: 'Keep going'