Khloé Kardashian's daughter True leaves her in awe with unique makeup look

Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson

  • August 05, 2024


Khloé Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter True is already following in her mother's footsteps - or at least she is trying to!

The reality star shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 4, showing off True's unique makeup look which left Khloé in awe.

In the video clip Khloé asks, "What did you do to your face?" as True proudly responds, "I colored it with lipstick."

Khloé can't help but gush over her daughter's creativity, saying, "I love how it turned out. Oh, it's gorgeous, how many colors did you use?"

True holds up three fingers, counting out the colors she used, and Khloé ends the clip with a praise, saying, "Beautiful job!"

This isn't the first time True has shown off her makeup skills. As early as 2020, Khloé has been sharing videos and photos of True's experiments with lipstick, including a viral clip of the then-2-year-old with bright red lipstick smeared all over her face

Khloé Kardashian's often shares sweet moments like these with her fans, giving a glimpse into life at home with True and her younger son Tatum, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.

