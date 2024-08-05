Sheikh Hasina arrives in India for safety as Bangladesh crisis worsens

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Agartala, India, following her resignation on August 5.
Hasina departed Bangladesh with her sister Sheikh Rehana and other family members, reportedly using a military helicopter for her escape.
Indian broadcaster CNN-News18 confirmed her arrival, and the Indian government has reportedly arranged for her safe passage to other countries. She is expected to travel to London next.
The Hindustan Times also verified her entry into India.
The violence has claimed at least 98 lives in the latest clashes, including 14 police officers, bringing the total number of deaths since the protests began in early July to at least 300.
The turmoil began with student protests over government job reservation quotas and escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations.
On August 4, the protests intensified as calls for Hasina's resignation grew louder.
Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed Hasina's resignation and announced plans for an interim government.
The recent violence marks one of the most severe periods of unrest in Bangladesh's history since its independence over fifty years ago.