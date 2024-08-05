Entertainment

Blake Lively, Jenny Slate cherish their 'It Ends With Us' bond

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate’s starrer film, It Ends With Us is set to hit theaters on August 9

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Blake Lively, Jenny Slate cherish their It Ends With Us bond
 Blake Lively, Jenny Slate cherish their 'It Ends With Us' bond

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate have opened up about their beautiful friendship that blossomed on the set of their upcoming romantic drama, It Ends With Us.

In an exclusive interview with ET on Sunday, the actresses shared their heartfelt experiences working together and the special bond they formed.

"I love Jenny so much, and she was such an anchor for me in so many ways. She's just full of love and light, but she's also deeply grounded,” she gushed about Slate.

Lively, who plays flower shop owner Lily Bloom, further added that she and Slate connected over their shared passion for their personal lives and their dedication to their craft.

"When you're working, sometimes you feel guilty for, you know, not being in your personal life in those hours you’re at work. Just knowing that someone was having that same experience was very grounding,” she added.

Slate, meanwhile, also expressed her admiration for Lively as she confessed, "I deeply fell in love with her."

“I was really eager to work with Blake, but to really make a friend and someone who is so capable in so many ways -- like, just like a genuine winner... I'm just so grateful for this sweet person,” Slate added.

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate’s starrer film, It Ends With Us, adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, is set to hit theaters on August 9.

