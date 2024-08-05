Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' regains number one spot on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has once again reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, marking its 13th non-consecutive week at the top.
According to Billboard, the album shifted 71,000 equivalent album units through August 1, securing its position as the best-selling album in the US.
This achievement comes after Swift's reign over the Billboard 200 was briefly interrupted by Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) and South Korean boy band Stray Kids' mini-album Ate.
However, Swift's album has continued to dominate the charts, thanks in part to her record-breaking Eras Tour and the release of several variants over the past few months.
In a surprise move, Swift dropped a new digital version of The Tortured Poets Department on Saturday, August 3, featuring the bonus track My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys (First Draft Phone Memo).
The track was only available for 24 hours, further fueling the album's chart success.
In July, Swift celebrated her 12th week at number one, expressing her gratitude to fans on Instagram and saying she was "blown away" by their support.
Taylor Swift, who is currently busy in her Eras tour, will next perform in Vienna, Austria, from August 8 to August 10.