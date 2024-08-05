King Charles prepares Balmoral Castle for royal summer

King Charles has started preparing his regal Balmoral Castle after winding up the annual Mey Highland Games in Scotland.
As per Hello Magazine, he’s now setting up the residency for royal members, who shall be soon coming in to spend their summer break with him and Queen Camilla.
These visitors include some special family pals, namely Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, and everyone’s favorite little one Prince Louis.
As always, the President of United Kingdom has also been invited with his spouse to join King Charles for a grand holiday. This time, it’s Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria Starmer.
It’s believed that Your Majesty has been busy setting up Balmoral Castle, but he might have actually checked into his other Scottish home, which happens to be the magnificent Castle of Mey.
If the Monarch is keeping up with his long-time tradition, he will probably live at the fortress for a week before actually shifting to the Balmoral Castle.
King Charles may soon lay low at his private Birkhall property that is situated on the Balmoral estate only and happens to be mother Queen Elizabeth’s former house.