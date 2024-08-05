Royal

Prince Harry receives threat from Donald Trump’s son

Prince Harry warned to be thrown out by Republicans

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024


Prince Harry has received a clear warning of being thrown out from America if the Republican Party comes in power next.

Previously, Donald Trump himself had stated that if the Duke of Sussex has written any sort of drug-taking lies on his visa application, strict action will be taken by his “upcoming government.”

Now, the diplomat’s son Eric Trump has once again set off alarm bells for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, who are not looking for a return to the United Kingdom.

Addressing King Charles, he told GB News, “You can happily have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We might not want them anymore. They’re on an island of their own.”

“You can have spoiled apples in every orchard. The institution of the royal family should be protected,” Donald Trump’s boy added in a recent TV interview.

This comes just a few months after his father paddled into the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing court battle for obtaining the American visa.

Currently standing for a re-election, Donald Trump transparently told Meghan Markle that her husband may be deported once he wins.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Royal News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry sparks Prince William’s anger with strategic move
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Duchess Sophie enters Paris Olympics after Princess Anne’s exit
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Princess Beatrice’s husband mockingly compared to SRK’s wife Gauri Khan
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kate Middleton exudes ‘character and resilience’ towards Prince Williams’ 'snooty' friends
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles prepares Balmoral Castle for royal summer
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry ‘pressurized’ by publishers for dirt on King Charles
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t expecting’ major snub from royals on her 43th birthday
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle's dramatic hairstyle in new interview sparks extension rumours
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide