Prince Harry receives threat from Donald Trump’s son

Prince Harry has received a clear warning of being thrown out from America if the Republican Party comes in power next.
Previously, Donald Trump himself had stated that if the Duke of Sussex has written any sort of drug-taking lies on his visa application, strict action will be taken by his “upcoming government.”
Now, the diplomat’s son Eric Trump has once again set off alarm bells for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, who are not looking for a return to the United Kingdom.
Addressing King Charles, he told GB News, “You can happily have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We might not want them anymore. They’re on an island of their own.”
“You can have spoiled apples in every orchard. The institution of the royal family should be protected,” Donald Trump’s boy added in a recent TV interview.
This comes just a few months after his father paddled into the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing court battle for obtaining the American visa.
Currently standing for a re-election, Donald Trump transparently told Meghan Markle that her husband may be deported once he wins.